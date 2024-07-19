Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Lowered by Zacks Research

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for American Airlines Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the airline will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AAL. Barclays decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $10.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average is $13.55. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $18.80.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

