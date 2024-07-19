Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the transportation company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.93. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.70.

CP stock opened at $83.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.67 and a 200 day moving average of $82.46.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

