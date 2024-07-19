Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for General Motors (NYSE:GM) Cut by Zacks Research

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of General Motors in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the auto manufacturer will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.88. The consensus estimate for General Motors’ current full-year earnings is $9.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for General Motors’ Q1 2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GM. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.96.

NYSE GM opened at $49.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $56.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.43. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $50.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.52.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share.

General Motors announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $6,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,684,840.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 14,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $683,616.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 162,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,455,874.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $6,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at $7,684,840.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock worth $51,818,111. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 34.5% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 792 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 15,233 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in General Motors by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 67,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

