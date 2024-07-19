Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for Capreit Boosted by Analyst (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Capreit in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.67.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Capreit to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Capreit Price Performance

Capreit has a 52 week low of C$20.71 and a 52 week high of C$50.88.

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.46. The company had revenue of C$275.82 million for the quarter.

Capreit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

