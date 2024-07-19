QRG Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,816,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $762,637,000 after buying an additional 137,059 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,861,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,397,000 after buying an additional 207,547 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 3,904.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,090,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,198,000 after buying an additional 2,038,692 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,777,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,824,000 after purchasing an additional 45,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 23.0% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,132,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,746,000 after purchasing an additional 212,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MUR shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.64.

MUR stock opened at $41.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $36.95 and a 52 week high of $49.14.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $794.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.94 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

