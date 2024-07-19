QRG Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $115,452,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 4,095.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,121,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,618 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 835.2% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,078,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,458,000 after purchasing an additional 963,140 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,068,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,754,000 after purchasing an additional 943,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Pure Storage by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,068,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,733,000 after purchasing an additional 943,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $911,941.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 518,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,082,961.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $911,941.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 518,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,082,961.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $312,110.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,560.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Pure Storage from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Pure Storage Stock Down 1.4 %

PSTG opened at $59.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.46, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.54. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $70.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $693.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.37 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading

