QRG Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $257.85 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $268.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.68 and its 200 day moving average is $248.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

