QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 379 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 153,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,693,000 after purchasing an additional 401,485 shares during the period. NYL Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,632,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,899,000 after purchasing an additional 39,608 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SCHB opened at $64.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.89. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $65.57.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.