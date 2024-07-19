QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ES. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ES opened at $61.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of -52.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $74.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.44.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -242.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ES

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.