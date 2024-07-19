QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $92.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.53 and a 1 year high of $97.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.45.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

