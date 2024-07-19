QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $493,000 Holdings in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aegon were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in Aegon during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aegon during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in Aegon during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Aegon during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Stock Performance

AEG stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.09. Aegon Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEG. StockNews.com downgraded Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group downgraded Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

