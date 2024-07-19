QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $504,000 Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,764 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 27.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 65,643 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 159,605 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $24,330,000 after purchasing an additional 24,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,010,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UHS shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird raised Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $236.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $208.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.21.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:UHS opened at $181.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.24. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.90 and a 52-week high of $194.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.56. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 6.78%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

