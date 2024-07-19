QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $517,000 Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,890,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,246,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $947,143,000 after buying an additional 3,202,973 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,811,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $758,847,000 after buying an additional 3,119,793 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,077,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 16.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,165,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,380,000 after acquiring an additional 886,697 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 0.1 %

IR opened at $97.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.86 and a 200-day moving average of $89.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.20 and a 1-year high of $100.65.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.17.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,075.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $2,061,750.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,075.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

