QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $518,000 Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in American Financial Group by 7,616.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 691.7% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $131.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.32. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.22 and a 1-year high of $137.71.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Insider Transactions at American Financial Group

In other news, Director Amy Y. Murray bought 1,200 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.17 per share, for a total transaction of $150,204.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,204. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

