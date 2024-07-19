QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $599,000 Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVR. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR by 626,255.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,666,212,000 after acquiring an additional 237,977 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at $246,031,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of NVR by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of NVR by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,975,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Insider Activity at NVR

In related news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total value of $3,793,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,104.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total value of $3,793,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 239 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,104.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,600 shares of company stock valued at $12,233,609 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $8,400.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7,639.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $7,561.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.17. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5,210.49 and a 1 year high of $8,662.86.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $103.97 by $12.44. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 38.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $99.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

