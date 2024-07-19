QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $615,000 Stock Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $29,377.35. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Down 1.5 %

SKX stock opened at $64.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.67 and a 200-day moving average of $64.02.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SKX shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

