QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $634,000 Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,532 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 302.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 159,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 120,085 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,625,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 305,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 60,223 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 837.7% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 210,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,985,000 after buying an additional 187,662 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at CenterPoint Energy

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $166,811.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,792.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $28.82 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.88.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

