QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $702,000 Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,939 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,884,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,795 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,884,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,553,000 after purchasing an additional 313,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 3.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,575,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,313,000 after purchasing an additional 50,930 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,518,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,416,000 after buying an additional 112,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,178,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,089,000 after buying an additional 55,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASE Technology Price Performance

Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $11.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.21. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $12.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.46.

ASE Technology Cuts Dividend

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3209 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. ASE Technology’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASE Technology

ASE Technology Profile

(Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.