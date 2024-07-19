QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Futu were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FUTU. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Futu by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 597,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after buying an additional 112,497 shares during the last quarter. HCEP Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Futu by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. HCEP Management Ltd now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,852,000 after acquiring an additional 109,499 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Futu by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 291,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,924,000 after purchasing an additional 86,068 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Futu in the fourth quarter worth $11,472,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Futu by 889.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 175,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 197,683 shares in the last quarter.

Get Futu alerts:

Futu Price Performance

Shares of FUTU opened at $62.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.40. Futu Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $81.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $331.27 million for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 17.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FUTU shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Futu from $81.00 to $85.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.37.

View Our Latest Research Report on FUTU

About Futu

(Free Report)

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.