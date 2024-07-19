QRG Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 31.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,044 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Woodside Energy Group by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,528,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,320,000 after acquiring an additional 457,710 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Canal Insurance CO lifted its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 42,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, XY Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $7,474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Macquarie upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 23rd.

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

WDS stock opened at $19.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average of $19.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $17.37 and a 12-month high of $25.84.

Woodside Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.