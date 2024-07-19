QRG Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,362,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 1,555.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,594,000 after purchasing an additional 51,979 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 446,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,639,000 after purchasing an additional 21,685 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 678,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,193,000 after purchasing an additional 21,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 336.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,582 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 14,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on UniFirst from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on UniFirst from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on UniFirst from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

UniFirst Stock Down 2.0 %

UNF opened at $181.20 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $149.58 and a 52 week high of $187.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.81.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.27%.

Insider Transactions at UniFirst

In other news, VP David Martin Katz sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $96,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP David Martin Katz sold 550 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $96,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 11,000 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.73, for a total value of $1,746,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,898,081.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,583 shares of company stock worth $4,495,132 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

See Also

