QRG Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. NDVR Inc. bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 35,100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $158.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.25. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.95 and a 52-week high of $180.04. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.20.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

