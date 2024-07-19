QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,223 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in EnerSys by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,345,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,385,000 after buying an additional 62,146 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in EnerSys by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 894,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,512,000 after purchasing an additional 32,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 750,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,817,000 after purchasing an additional 22,202 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 560,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,747,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research downgraded EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

EnerSys stock opened at $106.65 on Friday. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $83.27 and a 52 week high of $113.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $910.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.64 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. EnerSys’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that EnerSys will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.85%.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

