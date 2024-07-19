QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,535 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 29.8% during the first quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 126,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 28,961 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 554.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 185,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 156,988 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth $545,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 6.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 616,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,813,000 after acquiring an additional 39,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 224.8% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 38,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 26,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gregg D. Adzema sold 71,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $1,657,271.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,676.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

CUZ stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $25.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.23.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.54). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $209.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Cousins Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 261.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on CUZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Cousins Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Featured Articles

