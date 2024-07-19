QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 376 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,059 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 31,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $116.66 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $132.76. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.70.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

Get Our Latest Research Report on T. Rowe Price Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,444 shares of company stock worth $740,408 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.