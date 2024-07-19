QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 5,892 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 78.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,395,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,039,672 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 3,752.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,886,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,006,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629,673 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,565,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,449,000 after acquiring an additional 57,275 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,814,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,309,000 after acquiring an additional 219,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Court Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,421,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,806 shares during the period. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TCOM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. CLSA increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.89.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

TCOM opened at $45.33 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.02.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.21. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Profile

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.