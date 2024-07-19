QRG Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 360.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Stock Down 1.8 %

Encompass Health stock opened at $85.27 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $57.55 and a 1-year high of $88.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.89.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $850,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,861.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $3,745,151.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,139,740.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $850,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,861.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,519 shares of company stock valued at $5,816,091. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on EHC. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

