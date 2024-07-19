QRG Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,690,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,306,000 after purchasing an additional 123,226 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $97,476,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 968,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,303,000 after acquiring an additional 13,145 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 951,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,855,000 after acquiring an additional 524,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 840,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,707,000 after acquiring an additional 116,890 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.33.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $119.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.88. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.60 and a 52-week high of $129.19.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

