QRG Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 51.8% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth $675,000. Fiduciary Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 780,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,448,000 after purchasing an additional 42,135 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.5% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $212.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

In other news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total transaction of $365,503.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

RGA opened at $214.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.35. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $135.07 and a 12-month high of $217.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.47. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

