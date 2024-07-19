QRG Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

KOF opened at $85.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.69. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $69.33 and a 1 year high of $104.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 15.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.8325 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is presently 12.85%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.55.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

