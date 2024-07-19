QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 219 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,262 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after buying an additional 25,250 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 4,586.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 663,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,243,000 after purchasing an additional 649,230 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 57,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 31,045 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 36.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 366,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,816,000 after purchasing an additional 98,539 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TMHC. Zelman & Associates upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Up 0.4 %

TMHC opened at $64.63 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $37.23 and a 1-year high of $67.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.28.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Taylor Morrison Home

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $1,929,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,255,316 shares in the company, valued at $145,084,478.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $1,929,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,255,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,084,478.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $6,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,318.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

