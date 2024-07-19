QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 399 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,860 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 101,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,880,000 after buying an additional 9,752 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of EME stock opened at $364.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $378.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.39. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $187.53 and a one year high of $401.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.06.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.25. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.60%.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total value of $465,916.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

