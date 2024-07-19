QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 502 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 96,674,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,452,422,000 after acquiring an additional 395,462 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,144,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,363,000 after buying an additional 2,579,005 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 518.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,300,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,176,000 after acquiring an additional 23,726,348 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,281,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,108 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 4,584,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,578,000 after buying an additional 75,269 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $65.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.03. The company has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $66.83.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

