QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 697 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2024

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FNFree Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FN. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fabrinet

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $1,450,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,922.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fabrinet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $237.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $241.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.44. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.96. Fabrinet has a one year low of $114.83 and a one year high of $266.39.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.28. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $731.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.94 million. Equities research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.