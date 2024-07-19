QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 697 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FN. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $1,450,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,922.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fabrinet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $237.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $241.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.44. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.96. Fabrinet has a one year low of $114.83 and a one year high of $266.39.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.28. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $731.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.94 million. Equities research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.