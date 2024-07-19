QRG Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 61.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,510 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,749,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,915,059,000 after purchasing an additional 36,170,995 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Newmont by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,290,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,122,913,000 after buying an additional 18,664,614 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,639,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,019,813,000 after buying an additional 7,635,657 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,756,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Newmont by 39.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,224,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $832,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $47.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.15. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $48.97.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. National Bank Financial lowered Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Newmont from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Newmont

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $547,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,964,788.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.