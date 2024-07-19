Quadient S.A. (OTCMKTS:NPACY) Announces Dividend of $0.05

Quadient S.A. (OTCMKTS:NPACY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0472 per share on Thursday, August 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This is a boost from Quadient’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Quadient Stock Performance

Shares of Quadient stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34. Quadient has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $1.52.

Get Quadient alerts:

About Quadient

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Quadient SA provides intelligent communication automation, mail-related, and parcel locker solutions for customers through digital and physical channels in North America, France, Benelux, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Germany, Austria, Italy, Switzerland, and internationally. It provides Quadient Inspire, a software solution that facilitates the creation and management of transactional and marketing communication documents, as well as manages omnichannel delivery for the communications; Quadient Impress, a cloud-based software that facilitates outbound document automation; YayPay, account receivable process automation solutions; and Beanworks, an accounts payable automation software solution.

Receive News & Ratings for Quadient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.