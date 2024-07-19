Quadient S.A. (OTCMKTS:NPACY) Announces Dividend of $0.05

Quadient S.A. (OTCMKTS:NPACY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0472 per share on Thursday, August 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This is a boost from Quadient’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Quadient Stock Performance
Shares of Quadient stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34. Quadient has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $1.52.
About Quadient
