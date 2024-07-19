Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on QLYS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Qualys in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $164.50.

Get Qualys alerts:

View Our Latest Report on QLYS

Qualys Stock Down 1.0 %

QLYS opened at $145.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 0.49. Qualys has a 12 month low of $129.60 and a 12 month high of $206.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.30.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.67 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 28.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qualys will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.15, for a total value of $1,002,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,711,933.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.15, for a total value of $1,002,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,711,933.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $155,876.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,654,132.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,131 shares of company stock worth $4,265,838. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Qualys by 5.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,463,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Qualys by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,739,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $570,532,000 after purchasing an additional 45,867 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Qualys by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.