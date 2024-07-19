Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $196,000 in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRVA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,959,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Privia Health Group by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,399,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,779,000 after purchasing an additional 804,304 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,278,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,740,000 after buying an additional 274,345 shares in the last quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,109,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,137,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Privia Health Group

In related news, Director Adam Boehler purchased 5,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $87,549.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,773,158 shares in the company, valued at $95,257,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Adam Boehler acquired 5,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $87,549.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,773,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,257,107. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Mccarthy bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.37 per share, with a total value of $163,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,242.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 293,235 shares of company stock worth $4,745,481 and sold 45,457 shares worth $827,810. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Privia Health Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Privia Health Group stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 127.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $415.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.07 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 3.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Privia Health Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.54.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

