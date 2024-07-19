Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $224,000 in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Dropbox by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Dropbox by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 79,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Price Performance

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $23.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.15. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $33.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.81 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 148.13% and a net margin of 20.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $68,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 535,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,179,376.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric Cox sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $181,560.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,454,518.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $68,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 535,122 shares in the company, valued at $12,179,376.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,536 shares of company stock valued at $6,665,491 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

