QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Major Shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. Sells 69,637 Shares of Stock

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 69,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $2,424,063.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,730,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,513,527.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

On Monday, July 15th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 93,187 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $2,954,027.90.

On Friday, July 12th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 57,253 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,852,134.55.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 24,390 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $733,895.10.

On Monday, July 8th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 59,973 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $1,822,579.47.

On Friday, July 5th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 50,739 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $1,580,519.85.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 52,724 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total transaction of $1,627,589.88.

On Monday, July 1st, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 81,110 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $2,612,553.10.

On Friday, June 28th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 49,937 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $1,650,417.85.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 81,482 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $2,704,387.58.

On Monday, June 24th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 73,713 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $2,531,304.42.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12-month low of $29.74 and a 12-month high of $89.11. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.33 million. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 61.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QDEL

Institutional Trading of QuidelOrtho

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,879,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,906,000 after buying an additional 37,733 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 230.6% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 980,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,231,000 after acquiring an additional 683,637 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 954,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,344,000 after purchasing an additional 392,790 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,961,000 after purchasing an additional 536,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 776,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,241,000 after purchasing an additional 39,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

About QuidelOrtho

(Get Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.