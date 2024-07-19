Quipt Home Medical Corp. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Ventum Cap Mkts Forecasts (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst S. Quenneville anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. Ventum Cap Mkts has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Quipt Home Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $63.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.27 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on QIPT. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Quipt Home Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quipt Home Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

QIPT opened at $3.38 on Friday. Quipt Home Medical has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $6.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 12.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 742,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 84,182 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 25.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 26.7% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 52,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 2.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 511,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 12,070 shares in the last quarter. 42.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

