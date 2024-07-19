Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Ventum Cap Mkts

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Quipt Home Medical from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Eight Capital upgraded Quipt Home Medical to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Quipt Home Medical from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.25.

NASDAQ QIPT opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.96. The stock has a market cap of $143.89 million, a PE ratio of -33.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. Quipt Home Medical has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $63.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.27 million. Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claret Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 4,490,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,636,000 after acquiring an additional 180,539 shares in the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 825,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 12.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 742,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 84,182 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 699,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 102,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 511,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 12,070 shares during the period. 42.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

