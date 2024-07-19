RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 103.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,039 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in RadNet were worth $12,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in RadNet by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RadNet in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in RadNet during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at RadNet

In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 18,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $1,173,098.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,339,471.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 18,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $1,173,098.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,339,471.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Stolper sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $1,531,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,925,985.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,730 shares of company stock worth $6,121,516. 5.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RDNT shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of RadNet from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on RadNet from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays raised their target price on RadNet from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of RadNet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RadNet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

RadNet Stock Performance

NASDAQ RDNT opened at $60.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.57 and a beta of 1.75. RadNet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $65.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.72 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RadNet Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Further Reading

