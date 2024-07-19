Raymond James Weighs in on Franco-Nevada Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Franco-Nevada in a report released on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.33.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 1.1 %

FNV opened at $126.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.67, a PEG ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.41 and a 200-day moving average of $116.68. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $102.29 and a 12-month high of $149.06.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,008,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,219,807,000 after purchasing an additional 566,539 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,079,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,005,852,000 after buying an additional 659,324 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,778,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,707,000 after buying an additional 789,070 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,374,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $878,696,000 after acquiring an additional 129,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,597,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,807,000 after acquiring an additional 120,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.83%.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.