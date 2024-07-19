RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their neutral rating on shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $19.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RBB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Hovde Group restated a market perform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of RBB opened at $21.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.99. RBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $401.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.97.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $58.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RBB Bancorp news, Director James Kao purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.08 per share, for a total transaction of $119,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 548,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,368,567.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RBB Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBB. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 78,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RBB Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.