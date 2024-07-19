RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) Price Target Cut to $315.00

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $328.00 to $315.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RBC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.71.

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $292.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $309.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.03.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $413.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that RBC Bearings will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total transaction of $167,496.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBC. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,694,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,872,000 after purchasing an additional 57,510 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in RBC Bearings by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 58,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

