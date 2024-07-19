Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.07

Shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.07 and last traded at $41.04, with a volume of 936525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.54.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLRE. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Real Estate Select Sector index, a market-cap-weighted index of REITs and real estate stocks, excluding mortgage REITs, from the S&P 500. XLRE was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

