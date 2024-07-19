Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on O

Realty Income Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $57.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.65 and its 200 day moving average is $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $64.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Realty Income will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.59%.

Institutional Trading of Realty Income

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 18.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,290,982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $506,526,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,951,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,288,000 after buying an additional 2,560,597 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,171,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,708,000 after buying an additional 1,478,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $58,843,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Realty Income

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.