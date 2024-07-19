Realty Income (NYSE:O) Shares Up 1.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $68.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Realty Income traded as high as $58.45 and last traded at $58.32. 925,701 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 6,190,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.63.

A number of other analysts have also commented on O. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 23,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 13.5% during the second quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 64,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.0% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 56,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 12.6% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 10.6% in the second quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 114,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,021,000 after buying an additional 10,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a PE ratio of 53.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 291.67%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

