Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) in the last few weeks:

7/18/2024 – Colgate-Palmolive had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $100.00 to $106.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/17/2024 – Colgate-Palmolive had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $98.00 to $104.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Colgate-Palmolive had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $97.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Colgate-Palmolive had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $103.00 to $112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Colgate-Palmolive had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2024 – Colgate-Palmolive is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock.

5/28/2024 – Colgate-Palmolive had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $103.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $98.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.34. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $99.63. The firm has a market cap of $80.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,328.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $731,843,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,067,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,096,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933,912 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $286,370,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4,162.6% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,016,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,988 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $130,622,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

